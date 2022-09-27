Council initiatives celebrated during Great Big Green Week 2022

See below to find out more about Eden District Council’s Zero Carbon initiatives, which are being celebrated as part of the Great Big Green Week 2022.

The Great Big Green Week is a nationwide celebration of action on climate change, taking place across the UK from the 24 September to 2 October 2022. Find out more at greatbiggreenweek.com.

Carbon Footprinting

Eden District Council has set a goal to become a net zero local authority by 2030.

We are now using a carbon management software tool which allows us to calculate our carbon footprint. It collects information on the energy we use across our buildings, and calculates the associated carbon emissions.

The software also enables us to calculate carbon emissions from our staff travel, fleet vehicles and the services we use and provide to our residents, such as street cleaning and waste collection.

By analysing the data we can identify where most of our carbon emissions come from, allowing us to look into ways of reducing them whilst maintaining and improving the quality of service to the community.

Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

Government funding is now available for local authorities to reduce carbon emissions from their buildings as part of the drive towards Net Zero.

Eden District Council has identified its buildings that currently have the largest CO 2 e emissions, and the Sustainability Team is undertaking some work with GLL (our local leisure centre operators) to assess the environmental performance of Penrith and Appleby leisure centres and identify measures to reduce their carbon footprint and running costs.

Applications for government funding will then be sought. If funding applications are successful, this could cover most of the cost of installing new low-carbon heating and cooling systems and other efficiency measures.

Working with local partners and charities

The natural environment is extremely important as it provides resources such as wood, minerals, food and other materials that we need to survive and live comfortably.

The environment also provides other ‘ecosystem’ services such as sequestering (storing) carbon, filtering air and water, protecting against flood risk, and soil formation. It is vital for our wellbeing, providing us with recreational opportunities, improving our health, and much more.

There are many diverse and complex habitats across our district that need to be protected and maintained. Our landscape is composed of meadows, moors, wetlands, forests and many more rich habitats. When these habitats are degraded or destroyed, it affects the ability of the ecosystem to function effectively, and impacts the fauna and flora that thrive in those environments.

We are currently working with local charities and external organisations such as Eden Rivers Trust, Cumbria Wildlife Trust and others to support our sustainability goals, to establish, restore and improve natural habitats and the overall biodiversity of the Eden district. Alongside other local authorities in Cumbria, we are committed to acting sustainably – working to maintain a healthy, clean and green environment now and for future generations.

Tree planting

Did you know that Eden District Council planted over 400 trees in Eden in 2021/22?

These included native broadleaf trees such as oak, birch, cherry and hazel, on sites at Frenchfields in Penrith.

We are working with our local partners and community groups to plant more trees in the area, as part of our Zero Carbon Eden Strategy. One of our partners is also developing a local tree nursery, and we are working with others to create more areas of woodland in the future.

Electric vehicle chargers in Eden

Eden District Council, along with public and private sector representatives from across Cumbria, have come together to form a partnership which aims to significantly expand Cumbria’s Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Supported by EV charging infrastructure specialists, the partnership has been mapping potential locations for the installation of EV charge points across the county. Hard to reach places are a particular focus, along with locations near households with little or no access to off-street parking.

The work completed by the partnership will be used to support ambitious bids to the UK Government’s On-street Residential ChargePoint Scheme and the new Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot, to fund the roll out of public EV charging infrastructure.

It is hoped that through the work of the partnership, we could potentially see over 130 new charging points installed right across Eden in the next couple of years.

Zero Carbon Eden

Find out more about Zero Carbon Eden at www.eden.gov.uk/your-environment/zero-carbon-eden/.

Green Homes Grant in Eden

The Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme was launched in August 2020 to fund energy efficiency and low carbon heating projects for low income households across England, including solar panels, air source heat pumps and internal and external insulation for the value of up to £10,000.

Eden District Council successfully bid for funding to support homes in the district. Phase 1a has now been completed with around 50 properties receiving funding energy efficiency measures. This has resulted in a reduction of around 190 tonnes of CO 2 e emissions.

Phase 1b and 2 are currently underway and nearing completion, with a further 350 households benefitting from energy efficiency measures through the scheme. Phase 3, now titled ‘Sustainable Warmth’ has just opened and funding is available to qualifying households in the Eden District for measures up to the value of £25,000.

Applications for Sustainable Warmth in Cumbria are now being processed by Carlisle Council.

More information can be found here: Sustainable Warmth Cumbria Grants (carlisle.gov.uk).

Carbon Literacy training for Council staff

Sustainability is a key corporate priority at Eden District Council, so it is essential that all staff should have an awareness of climate change and carbon emissions in their role to help create a better environment.

We have been focusing on providing Carbon Literacy Training to staff and members through Cumbrian Action for Sustainability, to gain an awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activities, giving staff the ability and motivation to reduce their emissions on an individual, community and organisational basis.

Greening Eden Businesses scheme

The Greening Eden Businesses scheme has been launched by Eden District Council, in partnership with Cumbria Business Environment Network (CBEN), to support local businesses to reduce their carbon emissions and their impact on the environment.

As part of the scheme, each business that signs up will undertake an environmental assessment, in which CBEN will calculate the carbon footprint using data provided by the business.

CBEN will then offer practical and cost-effective advice / solutions on how to reduce emissions. These solutions could range from no-cost changes, to capital investment projects.

Grants range from £1,000 to £50,000 per business (50% match funding of the total cost of investment), dependent upon the chosen solutions. This will help fund capital investment that will deliver significant carbon reductions.

For more information, visit: www.eden.gov.uk/business-and-trade/greening-eden-businesses

COP26 Community Fund

To celebrate and continue the momentum of the COP26 in Glasgow last year, Eden District Council has allocated £160,000 for the 2022/2023 period to develop sustainability projects led by communities across the District.

The grant fund is now open for applications and awards range from £5,000 to £30,000 per community group depending on the project. 20% match funding of the total cost of investment is required by the community group.

The COP26 community fund scheme aims to improve the natural environment in Eden, encourage more sustainable living, long-term actions to reduce carbon emissions, and promote community engagement and participation in environmental and sustainability projects.

For more information visit: www.eden.gov.uk/your-environment/zero-carbon-eden/cop26-community-fund

Zero Carbon Eden Strategy

Eden District Council declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency in July 2019. The objective is to make the Council’s operations zero carbon by 2030, to encourage initiatives which help Eden District to become net zero carbon; to improve biodiversity while preserving our working cultural landscapes and economies.

Our goal is for Eden to be a sustainable place where everyone has an opportunity to prosper. The Zero Carbon and Biodiversity Strategy is fundamental to the delivery of our Council Plan. This underpins the Council’s work by setting out its clear vision for the district and the priorities it will focus on in order to deliver that vision.

The Council Plan identifies its vision as “For Eden to become a place where the people act together to meet the needs of all and ensure the wellbeing of future generations.”

Read the full strategy at: www.eden.gov.uk/media/6142/zcandb_final_version_final_accessible.pdf

The Greening Campaign

The Greening Campaign is designed for use by Parish and Town Councils or Community Action Teams. It’s a fun and cost effective way for communities to tackle the climate crisis, following a tried-and-tested four phase programme.

The four phases help develop each community’s vision for a sustainable future, looking at themes like the home, biodiversity, low carbon economy, and community energy.

The Greening Campaign helps councils support their communities. It also allows communities to support each other. It shares the experiences of over 200 communities currently working through the toolkit.

Each of the four phases cost £50. Eden District Council are subsiding phase 1, so it will only cost £25 for town and parish councils in Eden.

For more information, visit: www.eden.gov.uk/your-environment/zero-carbon-eden/the-greening-campaign.