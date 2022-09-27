New opportunities for local residents



Posted on Monday 26th September 2022

As Blackpool’s landscape changes the council is committed to ensuring those changes are felt throughout the whole community

Across the town schemes are under way to make Blackpool better, from building new council houses to extending the Houndshill shopping centre to the creation of the town’s first museum.

Any company employed to work by Blackpool Council is asked to show how they will help the local community.

Social value is the one way that Blackpool Council gets more for Blackpool residents when buying local services and supplies that keep the town developing and growing.

The benefits are wide-ranging and come in many forms. They vary from the creation of new jobs for residents and helping unemployed people into work to contractors giving career talks and an introduction to the construction industry.

Cllr Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Business, Enterprise and Job Creation, said:

“It is so important that local residents benefits both while schemes are under construction and once they are complete. “It is great to see the different opportunities that being created for our local residents. Hopefully the experience they get during their work placements and apprenticeships will encourage them to stay in Blackpool and build a career here like Chris and Michael from Tyson’s have.”

Here are just a few of the local residents benefitting during the construction phase of key regeneration projects.

Showtown

The Showtown project is being managed by Conlon Construction. The firm is one of several companies passionate about creating more jobs in Blackpool.

There’s currently seven apprentices working on the Showtown project. Doing an apprenticeship gives people the chance to earn while they learn and can offer young people a chance to reach their potential, achieve a successful career and secure finances in the years ahead.

Two of which are Claudiu and Sammy who are both studying at Blackpool and The Fylde College, with Claudiu learning about plumbing and heating and Sammy studying heating and ventilation.

Sammy, said: “I’ve been working on the site now for five months and have learnt many news skills including independence and personal skills.”

Claudi, said: “Through Blackpool and the Fylde College I’ve been placed here for work experience. I’ve learnt how to install a basin and also how to make the best brew in Blackpool!”

Houndshill

Construction management apprentices Jasmine is working on phase 2 of the Houndshill development. The £21 Million extension will be home to a 9 screen IMAX multi-media cinema complex, a 22, 500 sq ft Wilko store and new eating outlets.

Jasmine Lee is Trainee Preconstruction and Planning Manager with Conlon currently based at the Houndshill after just completing a HNC in construction and the built environment at Preston College.

Talking about her experience so far, Jasmine said: “I went round all the different departments and learnt about different jobs. It really opened my eyes to all the job roles within the industry, especially for females.”

John Harris is currently undertaking a T-level in Planning Design and Surverying at Blackpool & the Fylde College and is on site working with construction contractor GRAHAM.

John said

“There’s always something to do on site, it’s really interesting. When this course has finished I would like to do an apprenticeship doing site engineering, and then I finish my apprenticeship I would like to work my up to become a project manager and then a regional director. GRAHAM has given me a good opportunity to come on site to see what’s like and to learn the industry.”

New council homes

Local firm Tyson Construction was contracted to build 75 new homes at Troutbeck, Mereside. This project is nearly reaching completion and the team is already on site creating 131 new homes on Grange Park. The majority of Tyson’s workforce live on the Fylde Coast. Two employees who have risen through the ranks explain how this is benefiting local people.

Michael Berrie from North Shore is a Quantity Surveyor at Tyson having worked his way up through the company over the last 10 years.

Chris Haywood is Blackpool born and bred and originally started out as a bricklayer eight years ago but has been supported by the company through higher education and last year graduated with a degree in quantity surveying.

Both Michael and Chris have worked on the Troutbeck and Grange Park developments ensuring other local residents like themselves reap the benefits of the projects.

Michael, said:

“One of my key roles, on the projects that Tyson is current working on in Blackpool, is to ensure that as much of the supply chain is sourced through local sub-contractors. This is really important to us as a Blackpool based company, and is really important to the community. “As part of our contract with the council we are committed to giving back to the local community. My colleagues and I have visited a number of local schools providing workshops and careers advice to young people who are considering what do to when they leave school.”

Chris , said:

“It’s great to be a part of local work and local sites in Blackpool. When we are awarded contracts like the housing schemes by the Council it allows us to appoint local sub-contractors which in turn generates employment in the local area. “My career path is a prime example of how you can progress with a local firm like Tyson, given the right backing. We are constantly employing apprentices to work on our sites and looking to help young residents progress their careers.”

