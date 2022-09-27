The Herald gets a refurbishment to provide excellent services – Coventry City Council

The Herald, which was formerly known as The Link, has been refurbished to provide excellent services and create one central hub for Key Stage 4 pupils in Coventry.

Herald is an exciting alternative provision for Key Stage 4 pupils (14-16) who are experiencing behaviour difficulties within a mainstream school setting. The goal is to provide outstanding alternative education with individualised learning pathways that improve the achievement and life chances of students.

Herald offers a personalised curriculum that is made up of a range of core academic subjects and vocational programmes, providing a small and supportive environment where pupils are taught in classes with no more than 10 pupils.

During an opening event on Wednesday 7 September, Councillor Kevin Maton, Lord Mayor for Coventry City Council, officially opened the new building which gave local education providers, parents and carers a chance to see what was on offer at the new centre. This included examples of routines for students, a tour around the school and an understanding of how lessons are delivered.

The recent works have allowed the centre to have:

Work related workshops for plumbing, construction and hair and beauty

A fully fitted gym

State of the art science labs

State of the art kitchen for catering lessons

Recording Studio

Cllr Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “I am delighted to see the hard work that has gone into making this project very successful and I am sure both staff and students at The Herald are very excited to enjoy the new facilities on offer.

“This new central hub will no doubt create a much-improved environment to learn in and help pupils to develop. I want to thank all of those involved who have worked so well together to fulfil this important new development in creating a wonderful new facility for the Key Stage 4 students who will be the beneficiaries”.

Whilst The Herald allows students to gain the qualifications they are capable of, it also improves each individuals well-being and enables them to develop into a well-rounded citizen, who will go on to make a positive contribution to society.

Find out more information about The Herald and the curriculum on offer. Alternatively, email: CELC@coventry.gov.uk or phone: 024 7697 8150.