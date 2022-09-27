Tuesday, September 27, 2022
19 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

The Herald gets a refurbishment to provide excellent services – Coventry City Council

Post Views: 83

The Lord Mayor and other attendees at The Herald opening day

The Herald, which was formerly known as The Link, has been refurbished to provide excellent services and create one central hub for Key Stage 4 pupils in Coventry.

Herald is an exciting alternative provision for Key Stage 4 pupils (14-16) who are experiencing behaviour difficulties within a mainstream school setting. The goal is to provide outstanding alternative education with individualised learning pathways that improve the achievement and life chances of students.

Herald offers a personalised curriculum that is made up of a range of core academic subjects and vocational programmes, providing a small and supportive environment where pupils are taught in classes with no more than 10 pupils.

During an opening event on Wednesday 7 September, Councillor Kevin Maton, Lord Mayor for Coventry City Council, officially opened the new building which gave local education providers, parents and carers a chance to see what was on offer at the new centre. This included examples of routines for students, a tour around the school and an understanding of how lessons are delivered.

The recent works have allowed the centre to have:

  • Work related workshops for plumbing, construction and hair and beauty

  • A fully fitted gym

  • State of the art science labs

  • State of the art kitchen for catering lessons

  • Recording Studio

Classroom in The Herald

 

Cllr Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “I am delighted to see the hard work that has gone into making this project very successful and I am sure both staff and students at The Herald are very excited to enjoy the new facilities on offer.


“This new central hub will no doubt create a much-improved environment to learn in and help pupils to develop. I want to thank all of those involved who have worked so well together to fulfil this important new development in creating a wonderful new facility for the Key Stage 4 students who will be the beneficiaries”.

Whilst The Herald allows students to gain the qualifications they are capable of, it also improves each individuals well-being and enables them to develop into a well-rounded citizen, who will go on to make a positive contribution to society.

Find out more information about The Herald and the curriculum on offer. Alternatively, email:  CELC@coventry.gov.uk or phone: 024 7697 8150.


Monday, 26th September 2022

Source link

Show More

Related Articles