THERE’S STILL TIME TO ENROL AT SANDWELL COLLEGE

School leavers who received their GCSE results in August and have not yet enrolled into College are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Sandwell College is still enrolling both adults and school leavers at the main campus in West Bromwich for courses starting this month.

If there are individuals who didn’t quite receive the GCSE results they wanted, Sandwell College encourage them to come into the college and talk to one of their professionals. There are not only subject staff on hand, but also careers advisors, welfare and learning support professionals. Their careers team will help advise you on the right course for you to meet your career prospects. Not sure what your career prospects look like? Do not worry, that’s also what the careers advisors are for.

The College offers over a hundred full time courses ranging from entry level to Level 3. The College also pride themselves on their range of apprenticeships and T Levels on offer. These courses give students real-life experience within a workplace to ensure they leave the college with skills that employers are looking for whilst also gaining industry recognised qualifications.

Sandwell College enrolment information can be found here. They are open Monday -Thursday 10AM-7PM, Friday 10AM-4PM and Saturday 11AM-3PM. You can start your online enrolment here.

Find out about courses on offer here or call 0121 667 5000.