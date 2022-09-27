Weekly Roadworks Update – 26 September

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

The Hull City Council Traffic and Travel Resident Survey closes this Friday. Don’t miss your chance to have a say on the city’s roads.

Location Start date Due date Summary of works Utility/HCC name A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place 01 May 2020 01 May 2025 Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre. National Highways A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road 26 October 2021 30 April 2024 Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme. National Highways Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade 04 October 2021 01 April 2023 Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures HCC – MP&I Carr Lane 04 October 2022 05 October 2022 Replacement kerbs and channels. Bus gate closed from 7pm to 11:59pm. HCC – MP&I High Street 06 October 2022 07 October 2022 Filming production. Road Closures: 6 October, 7am – 7pm – High Street (between Trinity Wharf & Chapel Lane), Bishop Lane & Scale Lane. 7 October, 9am – 5pm – High Street (between Lion & Key and Pacific Court) & Bishop Lane. 7 October, 4pm – 9pm – High Street (between Chapel Lane & Alfred Gelder Street). Netflix Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8) 04 January 2022 September 2022 Full footway reconstruction scheme. MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design Holderness Road 30 August 2022 30 September 2022 Emergency sewer repair. Extended. Outbound bus lane closure near junction of Wilton Street. Yorkshire Water Marfleet Lane 30 August 2022 31 October 2022 Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place. HCC – Bridges National Avenue 23 September 2022 29 September 2022 Repair burst water main. Two-way signals north of junction of Bontoft Avenue. Yorkshire Water Priory Way 01 April 2022 31 March 2023 Major improvement scheme. HCC – MP&I Rawling Way 29 September 2022 29 September 2022 VMS maintenance. Two-way signals north of junction of Walker Street. Works to take place between 8pm – 6am. HCC – Traffic Signals Scale Lane 25 September 2022 02 October 2022 Installation of telecoms ducting. Road closure at junction with Lowgate. 10am – 4pm daily. Local diversion in place. MS3 Wold Road 22 August 2022 09 October 2022 Carriageway resurfacing scheme place. County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place. HCC Worship Street 11 July 2022 05 July 2023 Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place. esteem



