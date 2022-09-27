Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Weekly Roadworks Update – 26 September

Monday, 26 September 2022
Categories: News, Transport & Streets
Tags: Hull weekly roadworks update, Roadworks

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

The Hull City Council Traffic and Travel Resident Survey closes this Friday. Don’t miss your chance to have a say on the city’s roads.

LocationStart dateDue dateSummary of worksUtility/HCC name
A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01 May 202001 May 2025Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National Highways
A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26 October 202130 April 2024Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National Highways
Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04 October 202101 April 2023Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closuresHCC – MP&I
Carr Lane04 October 202205 October 2022Replacement kerbs and channels. Bus gate closed from 7pm to 11:59pm.HCC – MP&I
High Street06 October 202207 October 2022Filming production. Road Closures: 6 October, 7am – 7pm – High Street (between Trinity Wharf & Chapel Lane), Bishop Lane & Scale Lane. 7 October, 9am – 5pm – High Street (between Lion & Key and Pacific Court) & Bishop Lane. 7 October, 4pm – 9pm – High Street (between Chapel Lane & Alfred Gelder Street).Netflix
Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)04 January 2022September 2022Full footway reconstruction scheme.MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
Holderness Road30 August 202230 September 2022Emergency sewer repair. Extended. Outbound bus lane closure near junction of Wilton Street.Yorkshire Water
Marfleet Lane30 August 202231 October 2022Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.HCC – Bridges
National Avenue23 September 202229 September 2022Repair burst water main. Two-way signals north of junction of Bontoft Avenue.Yorkshire Water
Priory Way01 April 202231 March 2023Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&I
Rawling Way29 September 202229 September 2022VMS maintenance. Two-way signals north of junction of Walker Street. Works to take place between 8pm – 6am.HCC – Traffic Signals
Scale Lane25 September 202202 October 2022Installation of telecoms ducting. Road closure at junction with Lowgate. 10am – 4pm daily. Local diversion in place.MS3
Wold Road22 August 202209 October 2022Carriageway resurfacing scheme place. County Road South to Wilerby Road. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place.HCC
Worship Street11 July 202205 July 2023Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.esteem


