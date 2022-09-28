Carlisle City Of Lights: Hadrian’s Wall 1900 experience

21/10/2022 – 23/10/2022 Export event Event date: Event Location: Carlisle Cathedral // Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery // Carlisle Castle

Friday 21 to Sunday 23 October

Immerse yourself in a fantastic sound and light experience and be transported through time from the present day to Roman times in Luguvalium – Carlisle.

Explore illuminated landmarks throughout the city and enjoy immersive sound and light experiences at Carlisle Cathedral, Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery Gardens and Carlisle Castle.

Time slots from 7pm to 9pm each day.

Tickets are available from www.skiddle.com or from the Carlisle Tourist Information Centre (01228 598596).

City of Lights is brought to you by the Discover Carlisle team (Carlisle City Council) and Luxmuralis in association with Cumbria County Council, Carlisle Cathedral, Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery and English Heritage.

This event is part of the Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival.

Image: ©D&H Photography