Croydon seeks industry experts to elevate local planning and development design – Newsroom

Croydon Council has opened applications for new members of its multidisciplinary Design Review Panel, offering expert guidance on significant planning, public space, regeneration and development projects in the borough.

The Design Review Panel provides independent advice and carries out reviews on all major development proposals in Croydon. The panel is self-funding, with the cost met by developers.

The council is seeking 24 high-calibre panellists to replace our first panel which started work in 2016.

New panellists will provide impartial advice to help assess the design, quality and placemaking merits of key development proposals, building on the council’s award-winning approach to planning and placemaking. This approach includes actively working with developers and other partners at the earliest possible stage.

In particular, the council is looking for candidates with expertise in planning, landscape architecture, urban design, architecture, conservation, engineering, place making, viability, sustainability and culture.

The council also welcomes applications from a diverse range of candidates to reflect Croydon’s varied communities and needs.

The re-procurement of Croydon’s Design Review Panel comes at an exciting time for the borough as it begins a busy programme of transformation, with an emphasis on enhancing and building on existing local character.

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon, said:

“This is a busy time for planning and development in Croydon, as we continue to kickstart regeneration and transform the town centre and many of our central districts. We want to help all our local town centres to thrive, making important improvements and upgrades, while preserving their unique local character. Our Design Review Panel is central to this work, objectively assessing key development proposals and projects – making sure we are bringing the right opportunities to Croydon. We are looking for a broad range of candidates, with unique experience and expertise, to join the panel and help guide our plans to put Croydon firmly back on the map as a destination to live, work and visit.”

Applications are open until 10:30am on Friday 28 October 2022 and should be submitted via Proactis, where full details on requirements and role specification can also be found.

For more information about the panel, please contact Anisha Jogani, Team Leader of Placemaking – Spatial Planning, Growth Zone and Regeneration.