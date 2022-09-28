Emerging artists from all over the UK celebrated in Hull showcase

A new exhibition celebrating emerging and early career artists has opened across Humber Street Gallery and Ferens Art Gallery in Hull.

Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2022 features 48 emerging talents selected from an open submission by internationally-renowned artists James Richards, Veronica Ryan and Zadie Xa.

Established in 1949, New Contemporaries gives visibility, recognition and support to

the incredible breadth and depth of emerging talent, enabling artists’ practices to

become more sustainable long-term

We chatted with New Contemporaries Director, Kirsty Ogg, to find our more about the exhibition –

Kirsty Ogg, director at New Contemporaries, talks about Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2022 at Humber Street Gallery.

Alongside this exhibition, both venues will be hosting supporting events as part of a public programme. A variety of participating artists will take part in an Online Artist Talk on 28 September from 6pm to 7:30pm, hosted digitally via Zoom, as well as an in-person Artist Talk at Humber Street Gallery on 10 November, part of their Thursday Lates series of events.

On the last Sunday of every month of the exhibition being open, visitors can join a free hourly tour of the works across both buildings, run by HEY! Volunteers.

You can find out more about Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2022 and supporting events here.