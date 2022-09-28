Exeter Jobs fair at the Corn Exchange

Hundreds of people attended Exeter’s largest jobs fair to meet potential employers at the Corn Exchange.

Many of the city’s best known employers took part in the event, which was organised by Exeter City Council and Exeter Jobcentre Plus.

Around 50 employers and organisations took part, including University of Exeter, Lidl, Exeter City Council, Stagecoach, Devon County Council, BT, Next and IKEA.

Cllr Duncan Wood, who has responsibility for Exeter’s Skills Agenda, said: “This is a fantastic event and I am so pleased to see so many people attending, and so many employers taking part.

“We are delighted to run Exeter’s biggest and best jobs fair in partnership with the Jobcentre to support people in exploring the big variety of jobs that are on offer across Exeter and the wider area.”

Interview space was provided for companies who wanted to engage with potential candidates on the day.

Preparations will now get underway for the next Exeter Jobs Fair in the spring.