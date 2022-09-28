Hartlepool’s cultural regeneration to take exciting step forward

Members of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Finance and Policy Committee are about to receive an update on three important elements of the Waterfront Regeneration Programme.

The update will cover preferred options for the restoration and repair of the Wingfield Castle, the refurbishment of the Museum of Hartlepool and the refurbishment of the dry dock dam board at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

The preferred option for the Wingfield Castle is dry dock repair work which requires works to be carried out on the dam board of the dry dock which currently houses HMS Trincomalee.

The restoration will be phased over the next three years and will allow the Wingfield Castle to be displayed on the water as an integral part of the Museum of Hartlepool for years to come.

Work to develop a proposal for the refurbishment of the Museum of Hartlepool is also underway and the Council’s Capital Programme Board has agreed to develop this scheme further.

Proposals include improving access to the Museum, creating new learning and community spaces for families and events, and renovating exhibition spaces and displays to tell the story of Hartlepool.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and Chair of the Finance and Policy Committee, said: “The Wingfield Castle is part of our cultural heritage and I’m delighted the recommended timeline for her restoration is taking shape and that we will be in a position to commence emergency works before the end of this year.

“Wingfield Castle is not just a hugely important vessel locally, as one of the last remaining ships to be built in Hartlepool, she’s also part of the National Historic Fleet with contemporaries such as HMS Warrior, the Mary Rose, HMS Victory and of course HMS Trincomalee.”

“It’s so exciting that Hartlepool Waterfront is being developed into a landmark visitor destination providing a mix of cultural, leisure and visitor attractions that will complement the restaurant, cafes and bars around the Marina.”

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of the Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, added: “There’s a huge amount of work been carried out behind the scenes to enable us to get to the point where we now have preferred options for these three projects.

“These exciting projects – which fall within the Waterfront Regeneration Programme – are part of a wider capital programme which is primarily funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority and external grant funding.”

Members of the Council’s Finance and Policy Committee will be recommended to agree the preferred options for the three projects as part of the wider waterfront regeneration at a meeting tomorrow – Wednesday 28 September.

The meeting will commence at 10am in the Council Chamber at Hartlepool Civic Centre.