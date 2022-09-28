ITV’s Tony Warren Drama Bursary awarded to first acting student studying in Wales « #RWCMD

New RWCMD acting student, Johnathan Georgiou is the first student studying in Wales to be awarded ITV’s prestigious Tony Warren Bursary.

The bursary, was created by ITV Studios in honour of the late Tony Warren MBE to recognise his outstanding contribution to British television and creative writing. It awards significant financial support to support a new acting student from the North West of England through their training, attending one of ITV’s partner institutions, which includes RWCMD.

Johnathan, shown above on the stage of RWCMD’s Richard Burton Theatre, was chosen by audition in front of a panel of industry experts, including Coronation Street casting director, Gennie Radcliffe.

Johnathan started at the College last week. A young actor with a lot of buzz surrounding him in his hometown of Liverpool, undeterred by the pandemic, he and three of his peers founded Tip Tray Theatre and have created and performed three original shows since its conception a year ago.

‘I’m over the moon. I can’t explain, seeing the email not long after coming off stage back home in Liverpool was such a surreal moment. I’m completely honoured to have so much financial support put into me and my craft. It’s taken so much weight off my shoulders.

What the Tony Warren bursary has done for me along with RWCMD won’t go forgotten, and each day I’m going to strive to get everything I can out of my training, pushing myself to be the professional I aspire to be. Financial worry has been removed and I can’t thank everyone enough for that.’

‘It’s an astonishing achievement and a great way for Johnathan to begin his training with us at RWCMD,’ said RWCMD’s Director of Drama Performance Jonathan Munby.

‘His win underlines the incredible standard of students we have at the College. We can’t wait to have Johnathan with us and we’re very excited to see where his journey will take him.

We’re truly grateful to everyone at ITV for their support. It’s incredibly important that individuals and initiatives such as this continue to support students who are in financial need. It’s vital for the profession that we continue to train artists from all backgrounds and open up the possibility of a life in the arts in as inclusive a way as possible.’

Llongyfarchiadau, Johnathan, and welcome to the Royal Welsh College!

Find out more about the acting courses at RWCMD here.

Photos: Kirsten McTernan