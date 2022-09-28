Probiotic prescriptions for premature babies to reduce disease risk

Premature babies in neonatal units could be given personalised prescriptions of bacteria directly into their stomachs to improve health and reduce disease risk, new research has revealed.

Many probiotics, including ‘good’ bacteria called Bifidobacterium, are thought to improve the balance of ‘healthy’ versus ‘non-healthy’ bacteria living in babies’ stomachs.

Probiotics are already given in some neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the world, however a study by experts at Newcastle University and Newcastle Hospitals, published in Nature Microbiology, shows that probiotics do not give uniform results. This raises the likelihood that probiotic prescriptions need to be better tailored to individual infants’ needs to improve their health and survival.

Largest ever study

In the largest study of its kind, the Newcastle team of neonatal clinicians and scientists examined the gut microbiome – the variety of bacteria existing in stomachs and intestines – of 123 babies, born before 32 weeks’ gestation during their first week of life up to day 70.

Using faeces samples from the Great North Neonatal Biobank, based at Newcastle University, the team used a technique to identify the species of bacteria present.

They results were split into three groups: those infants who were born before probiotics were routinely used; those given the probiotic Infloran; and those given Labinic. The scientists found probiotic bacteria present in higher numbers in the faeces of those infants given probiotics.

The team also investigated the factors known to influence gut flora, such as the type of birth (vaginal or Caesarean); feeding (breast or formula); antibiotic use as well as probiotic ingestion.

In contrast to babies born at term whose gut microbiome is most impacted by breast feeding and vaginal delivery, the single most significant factor in shaping gut flora in preterm babies was the presence of probiotics. Therefore, scientists were able to deduce that probiotics are particularly important to preterm babies in intensive care.

When they carried out further analysis and laboratory tests to examine the impact of the two different probiotics on infant gut epithelial cells, they were surprised to find quite different responses.

Dr Christopher Stewart, who leads work at Newcastle University’s Translational and Clinical Research Institute, said: “Given probiotics are the deliberate administration of viable bacteria, it was somewhat expected that they would be found to impact the preterm infant gut microbiome.

“What was less expected was the extent of this impact on the preterm infants own gut cells, which we found interacted in a unique way when exposed to faeces from infants receiving probiotics.”

Personalised medicine approach

Dr Janet Berrington is a consultant neonatologist at Newcastle Hospitals and co-senior author of this study

The study’s findings highlight the need for a personalised medicine approach that NICUs may adopt where infants are given customised probiotics according to an analysis of their gut flora and other factors to determine the mix of bacteria.

Dr Janet Berrington, consultant neonatologist at Newcastle Hospitals and co-senior author of the study, said:

“Clinically we are interested in the potential of probiotics to improve gut health and the current work, which focused on healthy babies, highlights they are having impacts.

“We are excited to continue this important work to understand what impacts probiotics are having on infants who develop intestinal disease, in the hope this will lead to more personalised and effective therapies in the near future.”

The Newcastle team will now continue their work examining whether probiotics prevent disease in preterm babies.