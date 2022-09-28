September is Suicide Prevention Month and Suicide Prevention Day is 10th September 2022 every year. It was created as a worldwide commitment to raise awareness and commit to action to prevent suicide in 2003.

Recent WHO (World Health Organisation) releases state that “given the sensitivity of suicide – and the illegality of suicidal behaviour in some countries – it is likely that under-reporting and misclassification are greater problems for suicide than for most other causes of death”.

This week, in case any of our MRC family are feeling low, we are reaching out with suggestions that may help you in moments of great sadness.

Recognising how you feel when you harm yourself or have thoughts laced with finality is sometimes key for not committing suicide. If you have felt a sense of hopelessness for an extended period of time, you may feel that causing hurt to yourself is confirmation of your existence or the only escape from reality you have.

However, here are some alternatives that can divert or clear your mind from feeling overwhelmed.

Pop bubble wrap Go for a run Cry (it’s okay to cry!) Draw, write, paint Sing, dance! Play the guitar, bang a drum! Have a warm bath/shower Watch YouTube videos/Netflix/BBC IPlayer Talk to someone you trust Write a list of reasons to recover Meditate Go for a walk/exercise Write how you feel Call a helpline Listen to your favourite music

And, the list goes on! There are so many alternative ways to helping yourself. You can find hope anywhere and remember that MRC is always here to listen to your woes.