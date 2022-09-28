Team BTC Roundup – Bridgwater & Taunton College

Men’s 1 Football

A much-improved performance from Men’s 1 could well have seen a win as opposed to the eventual draw.

With the better of the opportunities, it was somewhat disappointing to concede against the run of play. However, the strong determination and character from the side kept them in a good place.

This occurred in the second period, Alex Parson brought Men’s 1 level with a well-placed finish. Sully McKenna & Gabe Plant also put the ball in the back of the net, however the linesman adjudged them narrowly offside.

With ten minutes remaining Men’s 1 changed shape to bring about the winning goal. But our opposition managed to hold on and would be thankful of the final whistle.

A good team performance with Singleton Voss, Mendonca, Bewes & Parsons mentioned as potential MOTM. Parsons eventually taking the accolade, in a much better team performance, in keeping with a Team BTC Men’s 1 side.

Men’s Rugby

Team BTC started the season with an away friendly against a well organised, energetic Exeter college side.

The Team BTC Team was largely made up of first year students, with 28 players selected meaning wholesale changes throughout.

Team BTC started slowly, making lots of errors in the first half, which Exeter capitalised on, as the unfamiliarity of the players showed. The second half was a different story though with Team BTC creating plenty of pressure in attack, and controlling territory, without fully executing the opportunities they created.

Final score was 27-14 to Exeter with tries from Tycho Simmons and Aiden Cable, both converted by Bryce Bedingfield.

Netball

Great to get an early game in, however Team BTC’s Netball squad came up against a good Ivybridge 6th form side who had played together for 7 years! It was always going to be a tough after losing 3 defensive players in the 24hrs before the first centre.

The team were a little shell shocked during the first quarter but came back in the 2nd. BTC worked well together, however lots to work on! Final score BTC 8-49 Ivybridge.

POTM – Millie Leavy. A great performance in Centre before switching to GD – never stopped running! A big shout out to Alex Davey for playing out of position for most of the match!

