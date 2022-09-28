Update on bin collection changes and missed bin collections

Date published: 27th September 2022

Following Serco’s introduction of the new general waste and recycling bin collection routes on Monday, 5 September and the additional bank holiday on Monday, 19 September, we are experiencing delays to bin collections in some areas of the district.

If your bin is not collected on your scheduled collection day, please leave it out for collection and crews will usually return the following day.

You can check your bin collection days here.

Missed bin collections

We are aware that some missed bin collections which have been reported to Serco are currently taking longer to rectify than usual.

Serco is working to return to these missed bins as soon as possible.

The easiest way to report a missed collection is online.

You can report a missed bin collection here.