Thursday, September 29, 2022
17 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

Have your say on proposals for new Healthy School Street schemes – Newsroom

Post Views: 71

Pupils at 18 local schools could make safer, healthier journeys, as the council proposes to expand its Healthy School Street programme.

A survey will run for three weeks from today asking local residents, businesses, school staff and pupils for their feedback on new proposals.

School Streets aim to improve safety around schools and encourage more pupils to walk, cycle and scoot more often, by closing the surrounding roads to cars and other motor traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times.

These new proposals would see the programme expand to include the following:

SchemeIncluded Schools
RockmountRockmount Primary School
Kensington & Norbury HighKensington Avenue Primary School

Norbury High School for Girls

Harris InvictusHarris Invictus Academy Croydon
Coombe Wood & Old PalaceCoombe Wood School

Old Palace of John Whitgift

Rutherford School

ElmwoodElmwood Infants School

Elmwood Junior School

All SaintsAll Saints Primary School
St James the GreatSt James the Great Primary and Nursery School
Harris Upper NorwoodHarris Academy South Norwood
Oasis ByronOasis Academy Byron
St John’s CofESt John’s CofE Primary School
St Peter’sSt Peter’s Primary School
MinsterMinster School

Write Time School

Harris Crystal PalaceHarris City Academy Crystal Palace

 

As with other Healthy School Streets, vehicles without valid permits will not be allowed to enter the roads between 8am and 9.30am as well as between 2pm and 4pm during term time. Drivers flouting the rules face a fine of up to £130.

Residents living within the scheme area will be eligible to apply for a free School Street Exemption Permit for their area, so they have access at all times. In addition, the council will provide free permits to some road-users who may need access, including designated carers, local school staff and nearby businesses.

Automatic exemptions will be made for vehicles transporting children and adults with special needs, emergency services, refuse vehicles, buses and black cab taxis.

An informal consultation will run from today (28 September) until 19 October at midnight, providing an opportunity for the public to give feedback on the latest proposals. Responses can be submitted online via the council website or by writing to: Highway Improvements team, Croydon Council, Bernard Weatherill House, 8 Mint Walk Croydon CR0 1EA, referencing whichever scheme is intended for comment.

Jason Perry

“Ensuring pupils can get to and from school safely is an important priority, and Healthy School Street schemes can make a difference.

“As with other proposals, we are listening to local residents, schools, and the wider community before introducing these schemes, so I encourage as many people as possible to take part in our survey and share your views.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon

Many Croydon schools have been requesting Healthy School Street schemes since the programme began in 2017, noting safety concerns, and the need for more active travel to tackle childhood obesity and improve children’s mental health.

The council has already introduced 24 Healthy School Streets across the borough, and plans for 11 more schemes were consulted on in early summer. Proposals for the 11 schemes will be taken to cabinet in October, where a decision will be made as to whether to introduce them on a trial basis for up to 18 months.

More information about Healthy School Streets can be found on the council website.

Source link

Show More

Related Articles