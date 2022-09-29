Have your say on proposals for new Healthy School Street schemes – Newsroom

Pupils at 18 local schools could make safer, healthier journeys, as the council proposes to expand its Healthy School Street programme.

A survey will run for three weeks from today asking local residents, businesses, school staff and pupils for their feedback on new proposals.

School Streets aim to improve safety around schools and encourage more pupils to walk, cycle and scoot more often, by closing the surrounding roads to cars and other motor traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times.

These new proposals would see the programme expand to include the following:

Scheme Included Schools Rockmount Rockmount Primary School Kensington & Norbury High Kensington Avenue Primary School Norbury High School for Girls Harris Invictus Harris Invictus Academy Croydon Coombe Wood & Old Palace Coombe Wood School Old Palace of John Whitgift Rutherford School Elmwood Elmwood Infants School Elmwood Junior School All Saints All Saints Primary School St James the Great St James the Great Primary and Nursery School Harris Upper Norwood Harris Academy South Norwood Oasis Byron Oasis Academy Byron St John’s CofE St John’s CofE Primary School St Peter’s St Peter’s Primary School Minster Minster School Write Time School Harris Crystal Palace Harris City Academy Crystal Palace

As with other Healthy School Streets, vehicles without valid permits will not be allowed to enter the roads between 8am and 9.30am as well as between 2pm and 4pm during term time. Drivers flouting the rules face a fine of up to £130.

Residents living within the scheme area will be eligible to apply for a free School Street Exemption Permit for their area, so they have access at all times. In addition, the council will provide free permits to some road-users who may need access, including designated carers, local school staff and nearby businesses.

Automatic exemptions will be made for vehicles transporting children and adults with special needs, emergency services, refuse vehicles, buses and black cab taxis.

An informal consultation will run from today (28 September) until 19 October at midnight, providing an opportunity for the public to give feedback on the latest proposals. Responses can be submitted online via the council website or by writing to: Highway Improvements team, Croydon Council, Bernard Weatherill House, 8 Mint Walk Croydon CR0 1EA, referencing whichever scheme is intended for comment.

“Ensuring pupils can get to and from school safely is an important priority, and Healthy School Street schemes can make a difference.

“As with other proposals, we are listening to local residents, schools, and the wider community before introducing these schemes, so I encourage as many people as possible to take part in our survey and share your views.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon

Many Croydon schools have been requesting Healthy School Street schemes since the programme began in 2017, noting safety concerns, and the need for more active travel to tackle childhood obesity and improve children’s mental health.

The council has already introduced 24 Healthy School Streets across the borough, and plans for 11 more schemes were consulted on in early summer. Proposals for the 11 schemes will be taken to cabinet in October, where a decision will be made as to whether to introduce them on a trial basis for up to 18 months.

More information about Healthy School Streets can be found on the council website.