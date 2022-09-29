I’ve got a text – Dorset Council news

Your next text message might be from our housing service with an important update, after the introduction of the new way to communicate.

The council can now send text messages to residents who receive services from the housing team. The message will let residents know there is an update which needs attention and to log into the council portal to view it.

We could be informing a resident a suitable property has become available, a query has been answered, an application has been updated, or require the resident to complete a task such as to upload proof of ID.

The additional way to contact residents will mitigate issues when emails and voice messages get missed.

Residents will not be able to ha

ve a conversation with officers with via text, it will ONLY advise when to log onto their council account to check their dashboard. The dashboard will have the action required or give the additional information.

All new customers to the housing service will be asked for permission to contact them via text, or SMS message. Existing customers will need to update their preference in their account to receive messages this way.

The message will be from Dorset Homechoice and will include the resident’s name. We will NOT ask for any personal information and particularly bank details via text message.

We strongly advise people to take care not to share personal information or bank details from unsolicited messages via text message.

Councillor Graham Carr-Jones, portfolio holder for Housing and Community Safety, said: “This will be a really good way to keep up to date with your account and act quickly when there is a message.

“Just remember the message will only direct you to your account on the housing portal where all the information and any actions which need attention will be.”

For more information visit www.dorsetcouncilhomechoice.org.uk

There is more information about how to avoid being scammed, from Dorset Police at www.service.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/personal-fraud