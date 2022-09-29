Lyons visits completed Ulster University campus

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has visited the newly opened final phase of Ulster University’s enhanced Belfast campus.

Taking its architectural design inspiration from the shape of the surrounding Belfast hills, the new 75,000m2 addition to the campus is one of the largest higher education capital builds in Europe and is set to transform higher education in the city. The campus opened its doors to over 15,000 new and returning students and staff on 19 September.

Speaking after a tour of the new facility, the Minister said:

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to visit this landmark building. The opening of this campus is a significant achievement and represents the culmination of significant efforts by both the University and my Department over a number of years. This campus represents a significant regeneration within the city and bolsters the ambitions for regeneration in North Belfast, the wider city and the region as a whole. The new Belfast campus gives students from Northern Ireland and indeed across the world access to state of the art educational and research facilities in the heart of the city. The innovation, learning and research which will take place here will play a significant role in the future economy of Northern Ireland and help deliver against my Department’s 10x Vision.”

Hosting the campus visit, Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said: