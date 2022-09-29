North Walsham Vision and Marketing Plan

Date published: 27th September 2022

North Norfolk District Council is looking to continue its work to improve North Walsham.

Building upon the success of the North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ), the Council is looking to establish a clear Vision and Marketing Plan for the town to ensure opportunities established and presented through HAZ are not missed and are capitalised upon.

The Vision and Marketing Plan will work with businesses, stakeholders and the wider community to capitalise upon the improvements to the town and work creatively together to think about their future and the future of the town.

This project will act as a roadmap for the newly regenerated town centre to help identify opportunities and explore ways in which the town can flourish as a community hub and a platform for economic, social and cultural activities.

The Council has been awarded funding for this project by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) through the Covid Channel Area Response Exchange (C-CARE) initiative.

The Council is now seeking to appoint a consultant to undertake the Vision and Marketing Plan for North Walsham.

Find out more about the project or submit a proposal.

Cllr. Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for Sustainable Growth, said:

“It is great to see this plan coming into action with no additional expense coming from the Council to engage with marketers and continue the improvement works from the HAZ project.”