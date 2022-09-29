PARENTS’ GUIDE TO OPEN DAY

For many parents and guardians, helping young people choose their next steps after school can be a daunting experience. The good news is Sandwell College have over 100 courses to choose from including BTECs, T Levels and Apprenticeships.

The best way to see if our College is right for your teenager is to attend one of our Open Days. In preparation for the Open Days, we’ve put together some top tips to make the most of your open day experience:

1. Don’t Delay – we recommend attending our Open Days as soon as possible. September 2023 may seem a long way away but it will put your child at ease if they have chosen to study with us before the stress of GCSEs happen.

2. Do your research – all subject information can be found on the College website.

3. Try and come to the Open Days with a few subjects in mind which your child enjoys and wants to study – this will make things easier on the day

4. It isn’t all about the course – don’t forget to talk to our current students and staff about life at Sandwell College

5. Visit Welfare and Learning Support – these teams will be on hand to answer any questions about the free bus pass we offer all students, and any learning support your child may need when they study with us

6. Don’t forget to book – you only need to book one place per student. Pre-book your place here.

Upcoming Open Days:

Thursday 6th October 4-7PM

Saturday 8th October 11AM-3PM

Once you have attended one of our Open Days and (hopefully) your child would like to study with us next year then we would encourage them to apply as soon as possible. They will then be invited in for an interview later in the year to secure their place.

BOOK HERE