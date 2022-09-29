Poppy is off to Winchester University

Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) Foundation Learning student, Poppy Morgan, has made exceptional progress in her learning and secured a place at Winchester University to study Education.

After leaving school in year 8, Poppy’s fears grew of not being able to find a way forward with her education. She couldn’t see what her future held and was unsure how to progress.

Poppy joined the College’s 14-16 Programme to help integrate herself back into education. The team helped Poppy learn at a steady pace and to focus on tasks at present and retain concentration. On completion of the course Poppy progressed onto BTC’s Foundation Learning provision where she grew in confidence thanks to the support and encouragement she received from the teaching team.

Poppy is now going to study Education at Winchester University. She would like to support others overcome challenges they had in their youth and decided this was how she would like to say thank you.

Poppy said,

The College gave me exactly what I needed. The teaching staff gave me time and support. BTC have helped me in so many ways, I’ll be forever grateful.

Cristina Gambia, Foundation Studies Lecturer said,

Poppy has made huge progress in the short space of time she was my student – academically, socially and emotionally. She was a fantastic student teach and a great role model to other students. Poppy’s peers profited from her knowledge, and we will miss her terribly. I am so pleased Poppy is moving on to a fantastic opportunity at university and wish her the best of luck.

Karen Morgan, Poppy’s mum said,

BTC have done a great job in allowing Poppy to grow in confidence at her own pace. The College is a great place for students and we really appreciate all the support shown to Poppy in her development.

If you would like to find out more about the Foundation Learning programmes offered at Bridgwater & Taunton College please visit www.btc.ac.uk or call our Information & Advice team on 01278 441234.