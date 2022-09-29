Recycling centres switch to shorter winter hours

Merseyside’s Recycling Centres are set to switch to their shorter winter opening hours from Saturday 1 October.

They will be open from 8am until 5pm – changing from the summer hours of 8am to 8pm.

There are 14 Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) in the region. They are operated by Veolia on behalf of Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA).

Recycling Centres accept a range of household materials for recycling, from batteries, cans and cardboard, through to garden clippings, glass bottles, wood, and white goods. They also accept lesser known items such as food and drink cartons, clothes, hard plastics and electrical items.

You can check www.recycleright.org.uk for details of what can be accepted at your local site.

The Centres provide a popular service for residents and can become extremely busy at peak times so visits should be planned carefully.

There is a system in place for those who wish to visit a HWRC in a van or with a large trailer. Bookings can be made at www.merseysidewda.gov.uk.

Councillor Tony Concepcion, Chairperson of MRWA, said: “We shorten the hours over the winter to coincide with the darker nights over the forthcoming months. Merseyside householders can use the Centres to recycle a host of items – from cans, car batteries and cardboard to garden waste, large plastics, scrap metal, textiles and timber, and more.”

Liverpool’s centres are located at: