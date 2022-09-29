Roads summit to take place next week after 21,000 respond to residents’ survey

Key organisations from across the city will come together next week to discuss the future of the city’s transport network, after a huge response from the public to the city’s biggest-ever transport survey.

Representatives from a range of industries, including public transport, tourism, retail and health, will take part in a day of discussions at Hull City Council’s transport summit on Monday.

Topics that will be discussed include:

Making the city easy to move around

Decarbonising transport

Sustainable economic growth

Transport’s role in safety and well-being

In addition to the summit, there are just two days left for people to have their say in the Hull City Council Traffic and Travel Resident Survey, which has so far received more than 21,000 responses.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “The level of engagement from the public so far has been incredible, and it is fantastic that so many people have already got in touch to let us have their views.

“On day one in this job, I said that I would bring the city’s key businesses and stakeholders around the table to discuss what they believe can be done to sort out the issues with Hull’s roads, and I’m delighted that on Monday that’s what we are doing.

“All the feedback we gather from both the summit and the survey will provide the basis on which we can build a transport network that works for everyone. Residents and key stakeholders will all have had a genuine chance to have their say.”

The quickest and easiest way for people to have your say is by completing the survey online by Friday 30 September 2022.

For anyone who needs help completing the survey, there will be one final public engagement event tomorrow (Thursday 29 September) from 10am-5pm at Asda on Main Road, Bilton.

