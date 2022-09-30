Blackpool residents urged to shop local as Christmas approaches



Posted on Monday 30th November 2020

Blackpool residents are being urged to shop local – and shop safely as the town centre reopens in the run-up to Christmas.

The town’s traditional Christmas shopping season will be launched on Wednesday 2 December when non-essential retail is allowed to reopen. On the same day, the new town centre Christmas lights will be switched on and a discounted parking offer will be introduced across most car parks.

With just over three weeks left to Christmas, there is expected to be a significant increase in footfall in key shopping areas.

The council is urging people to follow all COVID rules around social distancing and wearing of face coverings when they go into shops and stores.

It is also encouraging people to avoid busy times to avoid queues and take advantage of extended opening hours where possible. A team of COVID-safe marshals will be deployed in and around the town centre to help ensure that businesses and shoppers are following all necessary regulations.

To coincide with the reopening of shops, Blackpool Council will be offering residents the opportunity to park for three hours for just a pound on most of its car parks.

The offer can only be redeemed using the PayByPhone system that was introduced earlier this year. All you need to do is download the PayByPhone app and register, or call 0800 546 0609.

Three-hour sessions are limited to one per day after which normal tariffs apply. Tower Street, Filey Place and Talbot Multi-Storey car parks are not included in the offer.

December 2 will also see the unveiling of new Christmas lights across several town centre streets as well as a 40ft Christmas tree in St John’s Square. The lights are a joint investment with the Town Centre BID company.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council said:

“Clearly this is Christmas with a difference and many people will want to get to the shops as soon as they reopen. “We do want people to stay local and shop local for the benefit of our own retailers, but it is vitally important that they respect all rules and regulations while they are out. “We know that some stores are planning to extend their opening hours in the run-up to Christmas and we would encourage people to avoid busy times so they will find it easier to social distance and avoid queues.”

Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health, added:

“We have made tremendous progress in bringing down infection rates in Blackpool over the past few weeks. We urge everyone to comply with all of the necessary rules and advice to ensure we continue to follow that trend. Please remember the simple message – hands, face, space. Wash your hands regularly, use a face covering where required and keep at least two metres apart from other people.”



Posted on Monday 30th November 2020