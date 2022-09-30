Bowel Cancer UK announces Milton Keynes University Hospital Nurse as winner of prestigious national award

Bowel Cancer UK have announced Chloe Pearce, a Lead Colorectal ANP, from Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust as a winner of the prestigious national Gary Logue Colorectal Nurse Cancer Awards.

Chloe was the recipient of the award for a nurse nominated by a patient and their families. The judges “loved hearing that she messaged her patients to wish them a lovely holiday – it’s the little things that make a difference to their lives. Time and time again Chloe went above and beyond for her patients – her care and compassion hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

The awards were presented by Dr Philippa Kaye, GP, author and broadcaster, at the National Colorectal Cancer Nurses Network (NCCNN) Annual Education Event on Wednesday 14 September.

As part of the award, Chloe received a bursary towards her professional development.

Catherine Winsor, Director of Services at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our all our winners, finalists and nominees, who like thousands of colorectal cancer nurses up and down the country have demonstrated exceptional care in challenging circumstances. Their patients and families will never forget how nurses made them feel and the support they gave them during a very difficult time in their lives. And for that we thank them wholeheartedly. A huge well done to Chloe for her outstanding work in the last year.”

The patient who nominated Chloe said: “Chloe has been with me pretty much since my bowel cancer diagnosis in 2018. She has been our support, our sounding board and our saviour.

“When I had my tumour removed in 2020, I had to have a temporary stoma fitted, and it was always on the cards that I would have a reversal at some point. Unfortunately, the fallout from the COVID pandemic and other life events meant it kept getting postponed, but Chloe kept pushing and following up, and in May this year it finally happened. This is just one of the things that Chloe has gone out of her way to do for me, my husband and my little boy.

“The day before we went on our first holiday abroad since my diagnosis, to France last month, she messaged to wish us a great time. These little things mean so much and to know she’s there for me and my family no matter what, makes this whole horrific time just a little bit easier. She’s not just an exceptional nurse, she’s my friend.”

Chloe said: “I was truly touched and humbled to be nominated by one of my patients for this award and I am honoured to have been chosen as the winner! I am passionate about my role and will continue to do everything in my power to support all of my patients in their cancer journey. It is a privilege to work with patients and their families during some of the most difficult times in their lives and to make even a small difference makes it all worthwhile.”

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with someone diagnosed with the disease every 15 minutes. It’s also the second biggest cancer killer but it doesn’t have to be as it’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

The awards were set up in memory of Gary Logue, who worked as a nurse for the charity and passed away in 2014, in honour of the tireless dedication he showed during his career.