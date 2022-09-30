Celebrating Excellence at Newcastle Hospitals

Newcastle Hospitals is to host its first staff awards since the global pandemic and one of the toughest periods in NHS history.

The Trust launched their 2022 Awards in May, and after receiving hundreds of entries, the winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony this Friday (30 September)

A key event in the calendar, the awards are an accumulation of the Trust’s ‘Thank you’ month, with 14 awards in total presented to staff, volunteers, and charity supporters.

Two additional awards – the Chairman’s Award and the Chief Executive’s Award – will also be presented at the end of the evening.

Chief Executive, Dame Jackie Daniel said:

“Celebrating our success is so important and, while we often focus on the things we want to improve, we should also take time to reflect on the things we do so well.

“There are many moving and inspirational stories amongst the finalists, which reflect the hard work and dedication of our staff – I look forward to thanking them all for their hard work.

“I would also like to thank all of our generous sponsors, including this year’s prestige sponsor – The Academic Health Science Network North East and North Cumbria – who have helped to make our Awards so special.”

Dr Nicola Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of the Academic Health Science Network for the North East and North Cumbria, said: “We are proud to sponsor the prestigious Celebrating Excellence Awards 2022, held by The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

“The Awards provide a fantastic opportunity to publicly recognise the outstanding achievements of the Trust’s staff, volunteers and fundraisers. It’s wonderful to celebrate the successes of these inspirational people and we wish all of the Award finalists the very best of luck!”

There will be 14 awards presented on the evening, which include:

– Research Award

– Innovation Award

– Quality and Patient Safety Award

– Partnership Working

– What Matters To You Award

– Charity Supporter of the Year

– Volunteer of the Year



– Championing Equality Award

– Sustainable Healthcare in Newcastle (SHINE) Award

– Rising Star

– Unsung heroes – team of the year

– Clinical team of the year

– Unsung hero

– Clinician of the year

If you have any questions, please call: 0191 213 7340 or Email: NUTH.CelebratingExcellence@nhs.net