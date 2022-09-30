Council to help re-home bees at Cedar House

Date published: 17th May 2021

The Council has been made aware of a ‘swarming’ beehive within Cedar House, discovered by the scaffolders preparing the building for essential maintenance.

Swarming – a natural bee behavioural act – often happens in May or June, when a proportion of the bee colony migrates from the hive it has created.

The bees, now confirmed by NNDC as honey bees, had taken residence in the property and grown their colony; it is currently unknown how extensive the hive is and whether it is limited to the occupied space, or within other surrounding enclosed spaces in the building.

The Council has consulted with a local expert from the Norfolk Beekeeper’s Association (NBKA) for their advice on the safe removal of the bees and discussions are underway to successfully relocate the bees to a new safe home.

It is likely that the hive will be moved in November, when in dormancy.

Cllr. Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for Environmental Services, Climate Change and Environment said:

“The bee colony has actually been living there for a while. Essential building Repairs have been identified at Cedar House and we must ensure that these works can be completed safely for the both the contractors and of course the bees themselves.

“I am delighted that works can proceed without disturbing the colony until the bees reach their dormant season in the autumn when the hive will be relocated to a new home by experts in the field.”

Essential maintenance is underway at Cedar House to make the property secure and avoid any degradation.

Maintenance works on the property will not harm the bees and contractors will prioritise other areas while further investigation is undertaken; the discovery of the bee colony and subsequent removal will not affect any planned works on the building.

Signage will be erected near the location to alert people to their presence.