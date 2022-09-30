Friday, September 30, 2022
15 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

Councils extend pilot to give more unpaid carers access to leisure centres

Post Views: 57

Young carers, sister and younger brother
Pilot now available for young carers as well

We and Mid Devon District Council are extending a pilot scheme to give more unpaid carers – people who voluntarily provide care to a loved one or friend – free access to three leisure centres in Mid Devon.

It’s in response to us hearing that the rising costs-of-living is making unpaid carers prioritise their spending, and that they’re choosing not to spend on exercise or activities away from their caring roles.

That’s concerning because thousands of people in Devon rely on a family member or friend to help care for them, and those people also rely on their carer being well enough themselves to provide care.

Exercise and time away from caring is good for carers’ physical and mental health and wellbeing.

So we and Mid Devon District Council launched a scheme earlier this month to encourage unpaid carers to use their leisure centres to stay active, and to have time away from their caring role.

Initially it was open to unpaid adult carers of adults, but now we’ve extended the pilot to make it available to parent carers (parents who are caring for their child or young person, under 18, who has additional needs) and to young carers (unpaid carers under the age of 18) and as well.

The participating leisure centres are:

Carers will need to show identification that they are an unpaid carer at the participating leisure centres.

For adult carers of adults, that would be their ‘Carers Passport’, which is freely available from Devon Carers