Dorset Road Fix 2022 – October resurfacing sites

Dorset Highways maintenance gangs are out across the council area continuing to repair road damage.

To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.

We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.

October sites

West Link Road, Crossways – 3 to 5 Oct

road closed 9am to 4pm

Little England/Homefield, Milborne St Andrew – 5 & 6 Oct

road closed 9am to 4pm

Church Lane, Osmington – 6, 7 & 10 Oct

road closed 9am to 4pm

C12 Revels Hill/Gales Hill, Cosmore – 11 to 25 Oct

road closed weekdays 9am to 4pm

Summer Lane, Evershot – 26 & 27 Oct

road closed 9am to 4pm

West Lane, Stoborough – 31 Oct

road closed 9am to 4pm

Road maintenance

Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.

Please use our online form to report highway-related issues/damage. This goes directly to the local community highways officer for assessment.

You can use our online map to view all planned roadworks across the Dorset Council area.