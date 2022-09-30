Dorset Road Fix 2022 – October resurfacing sites
Dorset Highways maintenance gangs are out across the council area continuing to repair road damage.
To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.
We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.
October sites
West Link Road, Crossways – 3 to 5 Oct
road closed 9am to 4pm
Little England/Homefield, Milborne St Andrew – 5 & 6 Oct
road closed 9am to 4pm
Church Lane, Osmington – 6, 7 & 10 Oct
road closed 9am to 4pm
C12 Revels Hill/Gales Hill, Cosmore – 11 to 25 Oct
road closed weekdays 9am to 4pm
Summer Lane, Evershot – 26 & 27 Oct
road closed 9am to 4pm
West Lane, Stoborough – 31 Oct
road closed 9am to 4pm
Road maintenance
Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.
Please use our online form to report highway-related issues/damage. This goes directly to the local community highways officer for assessment.
You can use our online map to view all planned roadworks across the Dorset Council area.