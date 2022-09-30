In the news: 23-28 September 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

University staff talked with BBC Radio Northampton’s about their ‘Desert Island Dishes’ choices, their favourite foods and drink to have if they were stranded in the middle of an ocean.

First up was Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Shân Wareing and she also talked about how we are welcoming our newest students this week. Listen again here (starts at 3hr 20mins).

The second to talk about their culinary choices was Win Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Adult Nursing who also mentioned the University placed fifth in The Guardian’s recent, national University League Table. Listen again here (starts at 3hr 23mins).

On Wednesday, Robin Sturman-Coombs, Senior Lecturer in Social Welfare, spoke about his career and his new focus on infant mental health and the University’s postgraduate course about it. Listen again here (starts at 3hrs and 20mins).

Next up was Grounds Operative Lynn Holton, who also discussed her 26 year career with the UON Grounds Team. Listen again here (starts at 3hrs and 23mins).

Lecturer Lucy Zhu’s passion for developing esports has led to her winning a recent, European research award. Her story was reported by Invision Community.

The University won trophies at the recent British Institute of Cleaning Science Awards, as reported in several cleaning and hygiene publications.

Last week saw the first Budget of the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Senior Lecturer in Journalism and former Westminster reporter Kate Ironside discussed it with BBC Radio Northampton’s John Griff. Listen again here (starts at 2hrs and 11mins)

Professor Tony Kay’s interview with Dr Michael Moseley about the science behind eccentric exercise was aired on BBC Radio 4. Listen again here.

Associate Professor Emma Whewell and Alison Power created an ePassport to help young people who have dropped out of mainstream education to engage more with their education, as reported by Business in the News the Northants Chamber.