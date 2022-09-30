New ground-breaking scheme launched to ensure Hackney’s nightlife venues are safe

Women and girls’ safety, hate crime and pickpocketing are just some of the areas nightlife venues in Hackney will have exclusive, free training in as part of a one-of-a-kind project launched by Hackney Council.

The new Hackney Nights Accreditation Scheme gives licensed venues across the borough access to free safety training and guidance which focuses on crime prevention, increasing sustainability, health and wellbeing and promoting inclusivity.

Training and policy work on the scheme will equip staff with the knowledge and skills to create safer spaces in their venues and aims to address current issues such as the use of nitrous oxide, pick-pocketing and drink-spiking.

All venues that gain the accreditation will benefit from a 30% reduction in their late night levy fees, an initiative brought in by the Council after the pandemic as part of their wider recovery plan.

The scheme is now live and training is available to all licensed venues in the borough. Businesses and venues interested in joining the scheme can find out more information and sign up here: www.hackneynights.co.uk/ .

The scheme also aligns with the Council’s commitment to ending violence against women and girls ensuring all venues taking part in the the accreditation scheme sign up to the Women’s Safety Charter and promote Hackney’s on-going work to protect women and girls against sexual harassment.

The Accreditation Scheme was trialled during a pilot with venues earlier this year. Venues who successfully gained the accreditation were presented their accreditation certificate during a special ceremony attended by the Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, the MET and other key safety partners on the scheme.

The Late Night Levy was established in November 2017 as a requirement for any licensee who sells alcohol after midnight to pay into a fund towards crime prevention, additional safety initiatives and the police. Following this, Hackney Nights was created in August 2019 and became the brand for all activities and campaigns funded by the Late Night Levy.

