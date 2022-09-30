Newman University Careers Service and Sanctuary Graduates working in partnership in 2022



by

Beth Gray

Newman University Careers Service will be working with Sanctuary Graduates to bring graduate opportunities and social mobility support to university students.

Sanctuary Graduates are committed to developing long-term relationships by offering a consistent and dedicated graduate recruitment service to universities and employers. The partnership will bring relevant employer opportunities directly to our students, in addition to delivering dedicated support to boost students’ social mobility. On behalf of employers, Sanctuary Graduates will send targeted communications to promote relevant opportunities to specific student cohorts at Newman University.

Newman University Careers Manager, Melissa Clarke said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to work with an organisation that is dedicated to bringing our talented students/graduates and employers together, whilst offering sessions and opportunities to boost social mobility. The Careers Service and I are excited to invite Sanctuary Graduates to our Careers and Graduate Jobs Fair on Tuesday 4th October 2022 and will be promoting opportunities through the careers weekly email shortly”.

Students can register to receive these email communications via the Sanctuary Graduates website.