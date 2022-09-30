Selsdon Vale and Forestdale by-election – Newsroom

Voters in the Selsdon Vale and Forestdale ward will be electing a new councillor on Thursday 3 November 2022 following the death of Councillor Badsha Quadir.

The Notice of Election for the vacancy has now been published. Nominations close on 7 October and a list of candidates will be published shortly after. Voting will take place at four polling stations in the ward from 7am-10pm on 3 November. The election count will be held on Friday 4 November with results announced as soon as available.

Residents living in the Selsdon Vale and Forestdale ward who are British, eligible Commonwealth, Irish or European Union citizens, and aged 18 or over on 3 November 2022, will be able to vote at this election, but only if they are registered to vote before midnight on 18 October.

The council is urging anyone in the Selsdon Vale and Forestdale ward not on the electoral register to sign up here. Last date to apply for a postal vote, and to cancel or amend an existing arrangement to vote by post or proxy, will be Wednesday 19 October.

For more information on the by-election, including how to obtain a nomination pack to stand as a candidate or for deadlines for registration and voting by post or by proxy, visit the by-election page on the council’s website.