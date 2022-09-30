THE LAUNCH OF THE DOOCEY GROUP MULTI UTILITIES APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMME

Sandwell College is proud to announce the launch of delivery for the Doocey Group Multi Utilities Apprenticeship Programme.

Doocey Group is a local Civil Engineering and Utility contractor, based in Tipton, operating nationally. They are passionate about supporting local people into skilled jobs. The partnership has seen Doocey Group work hand in hand with Sandwell College to create a bespoke Pre-Apprenticeship/SWAP which is aligned to construction and multi-utilities.

The partnership kicked off on the 18th June with an Open Day at Doocey head office, supported by Sandwell College. The Open Day showcased the apprenticeship opportunity to over 200 attendees and a lucky 100 secured an interview to proceed further across both a Multi Utility pathway and Business Administration pathway.

During the bespoke Pre-Apprenticeship, all applicants were given the ability to earn their CSCS cards, health and safety knowledge, and employability skills ahead of the company’s final selection of candidates. Doocey and Sandwell College then supported learners through a Traineeship programme giving learners an opportunity to work with skilled operatives in the field, gaining valuable work experience prior to a final decision by the company. Doocey put 78 on the pre-apprenticeship/SWAP programme which lasted for 3 weeks and out of these, 34 went on to a 2-week work placement. At the end of the work placement, a final 18 were appointed.

Working with Sandwell College, Doocey will deliver their biggest cohort of learners yet. Of the learners that applied, 18 were selected and offered employment with the group under an apprenticeship. The College is proud of this collaborative approach and it will support the upskilling of young people in the region, offering them the opportunity to develop and progress within their education and career.

A huge amount of work has gone into this with a fantastic response. Doocey Group is excited to begin the next stage of this journey. David Hannibal (MU Director) says: ‘we have met so many exceptional candidates on this journey and wish we could have taken more on. Thank you to everyone who has taken part in this pre-apprenticeship programme from the candidates, Sandwell College, to our gangs who have mentored and scored these young men.’

On the 15th of September, the 18 successful apprentices were given their PPE at the Sandwell College Engineering Centre on Phoenix Street. Accompanied by senior staff from Doocey and Sandwell College, students proudly posed in uniform.

If you’re interested in the Apprenticeship programme at Sandwell College, please click here.