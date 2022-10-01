Affordable Housing strategy wins Royal Town Planning Institute award for Planning Excellence

Date published: 17th May 2021

The Council welcomes the news that Broadland Housing’s affordable housing strategy in North Norfolk has won a Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) 2021 Award for Planning Excellence, in the hope it will encourage more community led housing schemes in the area.

The strategy was the winner in the ‘Excellence in Planning to Deliver Homes – small schemes’ category.

North Norfolk District-Wide Affordable Homes Strategy used changes in national planning policy to link five mixed-tenure schemes (Binham, Trunch, Erpingham, Edgefield and Great Ryburgh) in one Section 106 Agreement. Market homes sales subsidised the delivery of 61 affordable homes in an area with a chronic affordable housing shortage.

RTPI president Wei Yang FRTPI said of the awards: “I would like to congratulate all of the winners at this year’s RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence who have demonstrated how planning is an essential public service for our community. The winners have acted beyond boundaries to make positive and impactful changes – a perfect way of showing the world the positive role planners play in our society.

The fact the even during the pandemic we received so many entries is a testament to how the planning profession across the UK and around the world has stepped up to deliver innovative, place-based solutions to the challenges of health and wellbeing, climate change and the biodiversity decline, as well as housing and economic growth.”

Cllr Greg Hayman, NNDC’s Portfolio Holder for Housing and Benefits, commented: “I congratulate Broadland for this incredible achievement, and hope to see more of this type of work in the area. NNDC is committed to delivering “local homes for local needs” as part of our corporate plan but we need the support from our community to make this happen.”

‘Exception Housing Site’ Planning Policy allows for new homes to be built, in small numbers, in mainly rural areas where new housing would not normally be permitted. There needs to be a proven housing need for those who have a local connection to that area and this means that it is the local connection which gives preference to housing applicants during the allocation process.

Local communities can get more involved in building new Affordable Housing through Community-Led Housing. There is NNDC funding to help form and support new community groups who can have a real control over the new homes built in their village and offers a long term asset owned by the community. Most communities interested in Community Led Housing do this through the setting up of a Community Land Trust and can visit the National CLT Network for more info.