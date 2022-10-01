Council set to exit waste and street cleaning contract in 2025 

Merton Council’s Cabinet is set to exit its contract with Veolia Ltd for street cleaning and waste collection when it ends in 2025.

Following a contract review, the council’s Cabinet will be asked to confirm the decision when it meets on Monday 10 October.

The contract, which includes waste collections, recycling collections and street cleaning across the borough, has been operated by Veolia Ltd as part of the South London Waste Partnership (SLWP) since 2017.

Following a review, the Cabinet will discuss a recommendation not to renew the contract when it reaches its conclusion, and that a new contract is commissioned to begin from 2025.

The decision is part of a renewal point for all four partners in the SLWP, with Merton being the first to make its decision.

The Cabinet will meet to discuss the issue on Monday 10 October at the civic centre in Morden.

