Doncaster Goes ‘Smokefree’ this Stoptober

Residents throughout the city are being supported to go smokefree this October.

Stopping smoking can be difficult, and it is not an easy task to start a smokefree journey alone. There is help available across Doncaster this Stoptober, and beyond, for people looking to quit smoking. Those who smoke are up to four times more likely to stop smoking with support.

As part of Stoptober, Doncaster Council and Yorkshire Smokefree are supporting the Better Health campaign by providing resources and guidance on stopping smoking for good. Alongside in person and online help, a 28 Day Quit Calendar has been produced to allow residents to track their progress.

Throughout the month, the council will be sharing information through our social media channels with further advice for residents on the support available to stop smoking.

Cabinet member for Public Health, Cllr Nigel Ball said: “For those that smoke, stopping smoking can be one of the best things you can do for your health and the health of those around you. Taking that first step can be difficult, but Stoptober is a fantastic opportunity to start your smokefree journey. ”

The Yorkshire Smokefree stop smoking service is free to anyone living in Doncaster. Residents can contact the service on 01302 561722, talk to the Yorkshire Smokefree team online or visit their nearest Smokefree clinic.

For more information, residents can visit the Your Life Doncaster’s Smokefree webpage and the Yorkshire Smokefree Service website.