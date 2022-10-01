Engineering team celebrate their thirteenth annual conference

The Engineering team at the University of Northampton had a big ‘lift’ to a busy year, following their recent, annual symposium.

After Covid necessitated a shift to and online event, the Symposium on Lift and Escalator Technologies was back to an in-person conference this year, the thirteenth such event.

This annual conference is organised by The Lift and Escalator Symposium Educational Trust, a Registered Charity which involves The University of Northampton, The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and The Lift and Escalator Industry Association (LEIA) – the event attracted over 100 international delegates from far and wide.

Professor Stefan Kaczmarczyk, from the University, co-chair of the Symposium on Lift & Escalator Technologies, said: “We were delighted to welcome the public and delegates attending the symposium event. The conference provided excellent opportunities for the University’s academic community to engage with experienced industrial practitioners. ”

Dr Richard Peters of the CIBSE Lifts Group, Visiting Professor at the University and co-chair of the Symposium commented: “The Symposium was an excellent opportunity for the Lift Industry experts, academics and postgraduate students to present peer reviewed papers and disseminate their research and innovation”.

The papers presented at the symposium are published as Open-Access and will be available from the conference webpages.