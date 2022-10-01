New smoke-free zone launched at Barnsley College to help make smoking invisible

To help mark the start of Stoptober, we have proudly partnered with Barnsley College to launch a new smoke-free space at their Old Mill Lane campus.

Launched earlier today (Friday 30 September), the new Smoke-Free College site builds on the success of our other smoke-free zones across the borough.

Since 2017, we have helped make smoking invisible in Barnsley by creating smoke-free playparks, town centre zones, primary schools, roads and high streets. These voluntary smoke-free spaces are designed to help de-normalise smoking in our borough for our children and young people.

To celebrate the Smoke-Free College launch, artwork by a Barnsley College A-Level student has been installed around the campus to encourage people not to smoke.

This new smoke-free zone opens on the eve of Stoptober, which has helped more than 2.5 million people make a quit attempt since it launched in 2012.

We’re once again supporting the national Stoptober campaign and encouraging smokers to join the thousands who are giving quitting a go this October. After all, research shows that those who manage to quit for 28 days are five times more likely to stop smoking for good.

This year’s campaign is focused on giving smokers the confidence to quit, encouraging people to get the support they need from their family, friends and professionals.

Stopping smoking offers a wide range of health benefits, starting from the day you quit, is proven to boost your wellbeing and can save you money. We know quitting can be challenging, but getting the right support can really boost your chances of successfully stopping smoking.

Support is available locally if you’re starting your quitting journey this October through NHS Yorkshire Smokefree. They offer a wide range of free and confidential support to suit your needs, including their online quit tool, advice helpline and free stop smoking products.

Find out how they can help you by visiting the NHS Yorkshire Smokefree website or calling 0800 612 0011 to speak to a friendly, trained advisor.

Councillor Caroline Makinson, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “In Barnsley, we want everyone to have the best possible chance of enjoying life in good health. We’re committed to making our borough a place free from tobacco where smoking is unusual, with 82% of people in Barnsley currently not smoking.”

“I’m delighted to see the great work of our smoke-free zones now extending to Barnsley College, helping make smoking invisible for people who live, work and learn in our borough.

“Stoptober is a great time to think about quitting smoking, which will help you start moving more, breathe easier and give you more money to spend. If you’re looking for a helping hand to quit smoking this Stoptober, get in touch with NHS Yorkshire Smokefree.”

Liz Leek, Deputy Principal for Culture, Place and Communities at Barnsley College, said: “Our support for students and the local community extends beyond education. We want to ensure they live healthy, enriched lives, and that together, we can make Barnsley a great place to live, learn and work.

“We have been working closely with Barnsley Council since 2019 to support all our staff and students to go tobacco free. Earlier this year, we collaborated to launch an exciting new pilot scheme, which offers financial incentives to support young people in giving up smoking.

“Today, we are pleased to be able to take this one step further to launch the Smoke-Free College initiative, working alongside the council to help make smoking invisible in Barnsley.”

Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central, said: “It’s great to see Barnsley Council and Barnsley College working closely together to help make smoking invisible in our borough. This new smoke-free zone joins many others across Barnsley, building on their success to continue changing attitudes around smoking in our borough.

“These smoke-free spaces are just one example of the great work happening in Barnsley to make smoking less common, and I want to thank everyone involved in shaping this work for helping to make this possible.”