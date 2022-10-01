Recent protests in Coventry, Sandwell and Leicester – Coventry City Council

A message to community leaders and faith groups in the city from Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader, Coventry City Council

“I want to take the opportunity to thank you all for the role your committees and congregations played in doing all you could to prevent any unrest here in Coventry.

“Concerns that we all had following protests outside Places of worship across the region have reminded us of the importance of our strong community relations.

“Together we have allowed peaceful protest to go ahead in Coventry and avoided any unnecessary action from people in our communities through sharing our messages of restraint and calls to remain calm.

“The partnership work with our faith communities, Police and the Council has helped to dispel false stories being circulated on Social media and I’d ask you all to continue to respect everyone’s right to practice their religion in peace.

“Coventry has long been a beacon for equality and inclusion, and those who live here all bring something special to our city. They make it a richer, friendlier, more vibrant home for us all.

“It’s our different faiths that makes us stronger, we see it in our communities every day, and it was recognised when we were awarded the title of UK City of Culture.

“There is beauty in multiculturalism, especially when we stand together shoulder to shoulder against all those who seek to divide us.

“There has been a lot of media reports of protests in other cities, and it is your efforts to calm any potential unease in Coventry that I’d like to commend.

“Together let’s continue to keep strengthening our healthy relationships in Coventry and we will not support any actions that cause unease in our communities or seek to divide us.”