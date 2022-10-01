University of Hull experts drafted in after huge response to transport survey

Experts from the University of Hull will help Hull City Council make sure residents’ views are heard, after a huge response from the public to the city’s biggest-ever transport survey.

The council launched its citywide transport survey at the beginning of August to listen to residents’ experiences and concerns in relation to the city’s roads and transport.

Today is the last day for residents to complete the survey online, and paper copies have also been distributed to every household in the city, to ensure as many people as possible can take part.

So far, more than 21,000 people have had their say, and the council has commissioned the University of Hull to help collate and analyse the large number of responses.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “Thank you to everyone who has responded to this survey – it’s a genuinely massive response, and shows clearly how keen people are to have their say.

“The council has a well-established partnership arrangement with the University of Hull, and we’re delighted they’re working with us to make sure every response is properly reviewed.”

The university’s work is being funded in part through savings from the discontinuation of the council’s Love Hull magazine and in part through funds set aside for resident engagement.

The costs of printing, fulfilment, distribution and return of the survey have been funded through savings made from the discontinuation of the Love Hull magazine.

Councillor Dave McCobb, Portfolio Holder for Communications and Engagement, said: “By not doing two more editions of Love Hull this year, we have saved enough money to ask every household in Hull their views on one of the biggest issues facing the city, and make their voices heard.

“It’s also important that the results of the survey are properly analysed in a meaningful way, so that they can feed into future government funding bids and in particular a new Local Transport Plan. That’s why it’s good to see Hull University helping with this work.”

Read more about the transport survey