World Gymnastics Championships develops education programme for schools

The World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022, which takes place from 29 October – 6 November, has developed an online education resource pack.

It has the aim of inspiring and raising the aspirations of young people throughout Merseyside and across the UK, through engagement with the Championships.

Designed in consultation with teachers, and launched in February this year, the pack includes cross-curricular worksheets, lesson plans and materials for teachers working with children from early years to Key Stage 3 to participate and respond to sporting and cultural opportunities.

Linked to maths (angles and rotation), art and design, literacy (spoken word styles), PSHE, mental health and wellbeing, as well as physical activity, the resource provides fun, educational challenges, such as learning to commentate, having a go at medal design and gymnastics inspired physical activity.

Liverpool’s Director of Public Health, Professor Matthew Ashton, said: “The World Gymnastics Championship is going to be a fantastic event for Liverpool, but we want the legacy of the event to last much longer than just nine days. Taking part in sport, whether it’s as a participant, volunteer, coach, school or club has massive benefits for both your physical and mental health.

“It helps you be more active which makes you healthier, feel good, sleep better, reduce stress and anxiety and develop your skills.”

Councillor Tomas Logan, Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Skills, said: “The World Gymnastics Championships’ education pack provides a great opportunity to support cross-curricular learning, whilst encouraging our young people to get more active and get them into habits that hopefully continue long after the event.

“I would encourage all schools to get involved and make use of this excellent resource.”

The resource pack can be downloaded at 2022worldgymnastics.com/education-hub

In addition schools have an opportunity to attend the Championships and see the world’s greatest gymnasts on a global stage for themselves, through the WGC2022 schools group offer. The offer includes a complimentary ticket for every nine tickets purchased for sessions on Monday 31 October 2022 and is available to all schools across the UK. This means nine young people can attend with a free adult for as little as £90 plus booking fee (subject to availability). For more information on the WGC2022 schools group offer and how to book go to https://www.2022worldgymnastics.com/tickets#schools.

The World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 is an Olympic qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Games and will be one of the largest international sporting events ever to be held in the city. Up to 500 gymnasts from 75 countries are competing in the global event at the M&S Bank Arena, which will take place from 29 October to 6 November 2022.