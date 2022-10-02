Campaign is launched to help those struggling with cost-of-living pressures: Chichester District Council

The ‘Supporting You’ campaign, which will be delivered in partnership with the Chichester Observer Series, aims to deliver advice and support on finances; saving money on household bills; housing; and health and wellbeing. It will also highlight the support available for local businesses and will continue to encourage everyone to support their local shops and businesses.

“There is no doubt that people are finding things challenging at the moment, and so a top priority for us is to make sure that people can easily access the support that is available,” says Cllr Eileen Lintill, Leader of Chichester District Council.

“Whether you are struggling to pay bills, feel isolated, or are concerned about rising energy costs, this campaign is about making people aware of the range of the support that is available from our council, the Government, and our partners.

“We’re very pleased to be working in partnership with groups and organisations across the district on this campaign, including the Chichester Observer Series; Arun and Chichester Citizens’ Advice Bureau; Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester; the Chichester Business Improvement District; Chichester Chamber of Commerce; local business associations; West Sussex County Council and many others. We are all committed to reaching and supporting as many people as we possibly can.”

The campaign will be delivered through a variety of channels, including our Supporting You web pages, social media channels, as well as through leaflets, a pull out in the Observer Series and information in the council’s magazine ‘initiatives’. The council has also produced a series of short videos to help answer some of the key questions that people have, and these will be shared through the council’s social media sites and website, as well as the Sussex World website.

“We understand that it can sometimes be daunting when trying to find out about the support that is available and so we have worked hard to simplify important information and advice and bring it together under one campaign,” adds Eileen.

The campaign will also be reminding people about the importance of supporting local businesses and through the campaign the Observer Series will be helping to highlight the range of deals and discounts available locally.

Gary Shipton, the Director and Editor In Chief of the Chichester Observer and its website SussexWorld, praised Chichester District Council for taking the lead on this critical issue. “This is a tough time for many residents and ensuring they can easily get all the information they need about available help and support is essential. The Observer is proud to play its part in this great campaign.”

Later in the year, the council will also be launching a new holistic service to support those who are struggling with the rise in cost of living. The new service will be delivered by a dedicated team of trained advisors who will be able to intensively support people with a range of difficult and challenging issues at once, so that it makes the process as easy and stress free as possible.

To find out more about the campaign please visit Supporting You web pages

Date of release: 28 September 2022

Reference: 4160