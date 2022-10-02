Castle Park flies the flag for the second year in succession

Castle Park has again been awarded a prestigious Green Flag Award: the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

The park in Penrith joins a list of over 2200 parks celebrating success in 2022. This year, a record number of parks and green spaces across the UK reached the high standards required for a coveted Green Flag Award in 2022.

The park is maintained by Eden District Council and its contractor Urbaser.

The Green Flag Award, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, has seen successful submissions from local authorities and other land managers across the country for a range of sites, from world-famous city parks to unique green spaces. Eden District Council also holds the Green Flag Award for Penrith & Alston cemeteries.

Cllr Lissie Sharp, Communities Portfolio Holder at Eden District Council, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the second year in succession from Keep Britain Tidy. This Award recognises and highlights that people in Penrith are benefitting from an accredited green space of high quality.”

“It’s an incredible achievement and is testament to the hard work of all the staff who have made this possible.”

Never before has the value of free to access parks and green spaces been more important, with parks continuing to provide a sanctuary for communities to engage with nature, improve their physical and mental health, play and come together.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and internationally.