Consultation underway on new active travel scheme

Local people are invited to have their say on a proposed active travel scheme to encourage more walking and cycling in our borough.

Barnsley Council, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and their partners are proposing a series of walking and cycling improvements as part of the River Dearne Long Route (RDLR) scheme. The project is part of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF), which has allocated £13m to Barnsley.

The RDLR will improve active travel routes within the Dearne Valley Park area between Harborough Hill Road, Pontefract Road. and Grange Lane. Where possible, the existing route will be widened to a four-metre shared use foot and cycle way.

The proposed route will link into existing rights of way in the Oakwell area, making it easier than ever to participate in leisure opportunities at the Metrodome and enjoy the football at Oakwell. It will open up improved access to the Dearne Valley Country park for more people to enjoy.

There is also the potential to upgrade existing footbridge crossings in the Dearne Valley Park to accommodate the new shared route. This will be explored and is subject to further investigation.

A consultation period on the proposals is now open and runs until Tuesday 18 October 2022.

Details of the full route, how to take part in the consultation, and details of other transport projects, can be found at barnsley.gov.uk/TransportProjects.

There will also be in-person events where you can take part in the consultation at:

Oakwell Stadium, Grove Street, Barnsley, Monday 3 October, 1.30pm to 6.30pm

Priory Campus, Pontefract Road, Lundwood, Tuesday 11 October, 1.30pm to 6.30pm

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Environment and Transport, said: “We’re working to help people can get around Barnsley easier than ever, with an increase in walking and cycle routes and better connections between workplaces, education, residential areas and our countryside.

“We know there are huge benefits to physical health and wellbeing through increased use of active travel.

“This proposal is one of a number of schemes which will help give people more choices to travel without relying on their cars, so we can all work towards a healthy, more sustainable Barnsley and meet our target of a net-zero carbon Barnsley by 2045.

“Please attend one of our consultation events or visit barnsley.gov.uk/TransportProjects and have your say on this exciting new scheme.”