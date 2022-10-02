Council meetings for October 2022
The following Hartlepool Council meetings are scheduled for October. All meetings to take place at Hartlepool Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.
Monday 5 October
10.00am Planning Committee
Monday 10 October
10.00am Finance and Policy Committee
3.00pm Neighbourhood Services Committee
Tuesday 11 October
4.00pm Children’s Services Committee
Thursday 13 October
1.30pm Children’s Strategic Partnership
Monday 17 October
10.00am Safer Hartlepool Partnership
Tuesday 18 October
10.00am Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee
Thursday 20 October
10.00am Adults and Community Based Services Committee
Members of the public are able to attend however, under the Local Government Act 1972 relating to confidential and exempt information, the public may be asked to leave the meeting on some occasions.
Additional meetings may be arranged, details of which will be displayed at the Civic Centre and www.hartlepool.gov.uk.