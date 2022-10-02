Cromer Pier maintenance works to begin in October

Date published: 30th September 2022

Essential sub-structure works on the iconic Cromer Pier are due to commence at the beginning of October.

The works, which will cost around £1.2m, are vital for the structural integrity of the much beloved Cromer landmark and will help in future proofing it for years to come. They will be delivered in two simultaneous phases:

Sub-structure works:

Underneath the Pier, a programme of structural steel works will commence, including the replacement or reinforcement of trusses, steel sections, deck bearers and tie-bar replacement. Some of the works will involve the removal of several decking planks, and the replacement of decking where required.

A steel gantry will be installed beneath the decking, making future inspections and maintenance more efficient and cost-effective, allowing the repairs to be made by the Council’s Property Services teams and sub-contractors, as opposed to specialist contractors.

Last year, concrete reinforcement works were completed by specialist diving teams, strengthening the steel support legs that are embedded into the seabed.

Capital Sub-structure works, undertaken by UK Industrial Services, will begin from 3 October 2022.

While the works are undertaken, Cromer Pier, including Pavilion Theatre & Bar, Box Office, Tides Restaurant, the shop and toilets will remain fully operational and the public will retain access.

Cllr. Eric Seward, portfolio holder for Finance and Assets said:

“The Pier will be undergoing essential works to strengthen it; as an external structure to the North Sea, it requires costly maintenance from time-to-time to keep it in good condition, so that we can continue to enjoy this truly special icon of the North Norfolk coast.

We’re pleased that we can undertake the works with minimal disruption to the wonderful businesses run by Openwide Coastal Ltd and residents and visitors will still be able to use the Pier without closures.”



Pavilion Theatre works:

From January, there will be a programme of £250,000 for refurbishment of the Pavilion Theatre, including the renovation of the theatre toilets, providing new accessible facilities. The works will be carried out by the Hemsley Orrell Partnership, structural engineers and pier experts, based in Brighton.

As part of the works, a new bar and servery area will be undertaken over a six-week period from January, when the Pavilion Theatre is not showing any evening or daytime shows.

The bar will be closed during this period.

A new drainage system will be installed underneath to improve the Pier’s systems as part of the public conveniences layout, allowing easier repairs in the future.

Sean Garrett Business Manager at Cromer Pier said:

“We are delighted to welcome the continued investment into the future of the pier.”



Cromer Pier, a Grade 2 listed structure, is over a hundred years old and set out against the North Sea, an extremely harsh environment for any building. Every five years, an advanced survey is taken as part of the significant and ongoing maintenance regime it has.

There may be some disruption to beach access directly below the pier at low tide.

The RNLI launch site at the end of the Pier will also remain operational and continue to provide their vital service.