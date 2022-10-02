Hackney’s Black History Season showcases the stories of influential and inspirational people from Black communities

This year’s Black History Season, which celebrates Black culture and achievement in Hackney, is themed ‘Stories Untold’ and will showcase the stories and journeys of influential and inspirational people that have left their mark on the borough.

The theme was developed by Hackney Council’s Children and Education services, who, after hosting the groundbreaking Anti-Racist Praxis Conference in May 2022 and inspired by the ‘ Warm Shores’ sculptures outside of Hackney Town Hall, wanted to center the often silenced, intergenerational stories and voices of Black and Global Majority people. By celebrating these stories untold, we hope they can continue to unmask, repair and prevent the hidden wounds of racial trauma on Black and the Global Majority children and families in Hackney.

Over the next two months, Hackney Libraries, Hackney Museum, Hackney Archives, Children and Education services and Young Hackney will host an exciting, interactive and thought-provoking collection of in-person events, exhibitions and forums celebrating Black history and acknowledging the significant contributions of Black and Global Majority communities in Hackney.

Hackney Black History Season begins with the raising of Hackney’s unique Black History flag, designed by local resident Malaika Parillon Langlais Baron in 2018 through a schools competition. The flag will fly above Hackney Town Hall throughout October to mark the borough’s pride in acknowledging its Black history.

Other highlights of the season include:

An exhibition at Hackney Museum about African heritage influencers in Hackney – exploring how African heritage individuals have shaped Hackney to be the borough it is today.

A trail of globe sculptures across Hackney designed by artists from Hackney and throughout the UK, to bring together people, families and communities to talk about how we understand Black History.

An intergenerational exhibition of stories about life in Hackney from Black and Global Majority students, residents and staff – presented through writing, art, music, poetry at The Tomlinson Centre.

An in-person event with Jay Blades, sharing lived experiences with a Hackney youth panel at Hackney Archives.

For further updates and information, visit Facebook.com/HackneyBlackHistory and lovehackney.uk/black-history-season

Notes for editors:

Visit the online PDF flyer for the full Hackney Black History Season programme via lovehackney.uk/black-history-season

Full programme of events is also available via hackney.gov.uk/black-history, lovehackney.com/black-history-season and on the Hackney Black History Facebook page

For updates or to contribute to the conversations visit the #HackneyBlackHistory tag on all social media platforms

Hackney’s Black History Season complements the Council’s extensive and year-round work concerning Windrush and this year’s announcement of the Black Lives Matter motion and review into public spaces .

If you are hosting a Black History event and would like to promote it via Hackney’s Black History Season channels, please submit your details here .

Source link