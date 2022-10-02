Liverpool marks Black History Month 2022

Let’s talk about race – that’s the message from partners who are bringing Liverpool’s Black History Month to life in October.

Arts, heritage, culture and community activists working with Culture Liverpool for the last 10 months have curated a varied and stimulating programme of events which not only explore the past but look ahead to the future.

This year’s theme “Let’s Talk About Race” is about the power of words and focuses on storytelling and factual accounts.

On Wednesday 19 October, Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson will host an “audience with” event featuring Dr Julius Garvey, son of Jamaican civil rights activist Marcus Garvey, who will be speaking to Liverpool creative Maxine Brown.

The programme, featuring over 30 events, runs throughout October and includes:

L8 Archive Exhibition – Presented by Writing on the Wall at Liverpool Central Library, opening on 6 October at 6pm.

– Presented by Writing on the Wall at Liverpool Central Library, opening on 6 October at 6pm. BlackFest – Multiple events including workshops, performances and film screenings.

– Multiple events including workshops, performances and film screenings. Craft at the Museum – National Museums Liverpool host workshops where youngsters can learn about inspirational Liverpool figures.

– National Museums Liverpool host workshops where youngsters can learn about inspirational Liverpool figures. FACT – A programme of films screened on a pay-what-you-can basis.

– A programme of films screened on a pay-what-you-can basis. Museum of Liverpool – Talks on inspirational Black Scousers, various dates.

– Talks on inspirational Black Scousers, various dates. Linton Kwesi Johnson – A talk by the poet presented by Writing on the Wall as part of the wider WoWFest programme, 18 October at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

– A talk by the poet presented by Writing on the Wall as part of the wider WoWFest programme, 18 October at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. Steve Biko Housing Association Young Achiever Awards – St George’s Hall, 28 October.

– St George’s Hall, 28 October. BHM Commissions – Developing new opportunities for Black creatives, Culture Liverpool has supported a number of freelance artists and small organisations to contribute to this debate by shining a light on some up and coming artists, creatives and activists including producer Jernice Easthope and her company 0483, visual artists Sumuyya Khader, Epiphany Bliss, Bettylicious and Bea Freeman to name a few. Various locations, until 30 November.

For the full programme of events visit the Culture Liverpool website.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: “Black History Month is now a vital part of Liverpool’s calendar and year after year it grows in importance.

“This year’s theme – Let’s talk about race – is so apt for Liverpool, a city that’s known for speaking up. It also means ask questions about what you don’t understand or share your own stories if you can.

“The programme is entertaining, inspiring and thought-provoking. I urge everyone to take a look at what is going on; there’s sure to be an event that speaks to you.”

Madeline Heneghan, co-director, Writing on the Wall: “In Liverpool we gain strength through community, and the partnership working of the arts organisations has shown that creativity and community go hand in hand in the campaign for equality and representation.

“Liverpool’s arts organisations have once again come together to present an outstanding programme to celebrate Black History Month 2022. We’re talking about race, celebrating diversity, and offering everyone across the city the chance to hear from l some of the best art and artists and to hear from leading black voices across the UK and beyond.”

Jernice Easthope, Producer, 0483: “This Black History Month feels like we have landed in a good place, celebrating and moving forward with Black culture. Whilst Liverpool is rich with history it has a very vibrant future, something that is very much reflected in the commissioned events I am thrilled to bring to the month-long programme.

“Such commissions provide new opportunities for Black creatives. For me personally, launching a consultancy and media outlet business with a focus on Black culture through both events enables me to deliver much a needed dialogue to a high standard.”

Follow @CultureLpool on Twitter and @culture_liverpool on Instagram for the latest updates as well as using #BlackLivesMatter and #BHM2022 on social media.