Local celebrations as Doncaster’s Archives and Local Studies site nears completion

The site on Chequer Road is the new home for Doncaster’s vast collection of historical and public records.

As work is continuing to open the facility to the public, a special ribbon cutting event took place at the weekend with mini tours of the site for local residents and stakeholders.

Cllr Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning said: “This brand new facility, which was the former museum, is a fantastic resource right in the heart of our city. Doncaster has an incredible historical collection which dates back to the 12th century and I’m delighted that with the council’s investment, our residents, schools and visitors will be able to access this history for their own research and learning.

“Doncaster already has a rich cultural offer and we are ambitious for this to develop and grow. Our newly approved Culture Strategy 2030 outlines our aspirations and investments as we recognise how culture brings benefits of health, well-being and community cohesion.

“This new archives facility is another significant investment of our cultural offer and there are exciting times ahead. Only last week we welcomed The Royal Ballet to perform at Cast which was a wonderful opportunity for our residents to have the chance to see this world famous ballet company right here on our doorstep. It was also delightful to see so many children from our local schools performing a mass dance with dancers from the Royal Ballet and taking over Sir Nigel Gresley Square in a huge celebration of dance, music and theatre.”

The archives site is also home to the Local Studies collection where residents will be able to access information about their family history and the more recent history of their community.

It is expected that the facility will be fully open to the public early next year and individual researchers will be able to make appointments in November to access documents and records. In the meantime, a number of escorted tours will be available to local interest groups as council staff look forward to welcoming people in to the building to discover the wealth of Doncaster’s history.